S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, HAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Halliburton Company registers a 37.6% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter (TWTR), trading down 3.2%. Twitter is lower by about 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Medtronic (MDT), trading down 2.6%, and APA Corp (APA), trading up 5.4% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
