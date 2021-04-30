S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, GWW

In early trading on Friday, shares of W.W. Grainger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, W.W. Grainger registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter, trading down 13.1%. Twitter is showing a gain of 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Skyworks Solutions, trading down 8.0%, and Aon, trading up 4.2% on the day.

