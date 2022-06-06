In early trading on Monday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Generac Holdings has lost about 19.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter, trading down 5.3%. Twitter Inc is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bath & Body Works, trading down 2.8%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, GNRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.