In early trading on Friday, shares of Centene topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Centene registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter, trading down 4.2%. Twitter is lower by about 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 3.7%, and Moderna, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, CNC

