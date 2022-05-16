S&P 500 Movers: TWTR, CF

In early trading on Monday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings registers a 54.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Twitter, trading down 5.5%. Twitter is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vulcan Materials, trading down 5.4%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 4.7% on the day.

