S&P 500 Movers: TTWO, SEDG

TTWO

November 08, 2022 — 10:27 am EST

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.7%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies has lost about 9.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 10.2%. Take-Two Interactive Software is lower by about 45.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Signature Bank, trading down 7.0%, and DuPont, trading up 7.8% on the day.

