S&P 500 Movers: TTWO, DLTR

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 17.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 6.3%. Take-Two Interactive Software is lower by about 15.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 4.6%, and ResMed, trading up 5.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.