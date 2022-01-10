S&P 500 Movers: TTWO, BMY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Bristol Myers Squibb registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 12.8%. Take-Two Interactive Software, is lower by about 19.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cardinal Health, trading down 10.1%, and Moderna, trading up 2.3% on the day.

