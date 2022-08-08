In early trading on Monday, shares of PENN Entertainment (PENN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, PENN Entertainment has lost about 29.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tyson Foods (TSN), trading down 8.8%. Tyson Foods is lower by about 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading down 5.1%, and Caesars Entertainment (CZR), trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSN, PENN

