S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, VTRS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Viatris topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Viatris has lost about 22.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.3%. Tesla is showing a gain of 65.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Live Nation Entertainment, trading down 3.9%, and Nucor, trading up 4.5% on the day.

