In early trading on Monday, shares of T-Mobile topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, T-Mobile has lost about 9.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.9%. Tesla is lower by about 17.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 7.3%, and Fox, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, TMUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.