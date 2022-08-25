In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetApp (NTAP) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, NetApp has lost about 15.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 66.8%. Tesla is lower by about 72.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree (DLTR), trading down 12.8%, and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, NTAP

