S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, MRO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Marathon Oil topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Marathon Oil registers a 48.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.0%. Tesla is lower by about 29.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 3.0%, and Halliburton, trading up 7.0% on the day.

