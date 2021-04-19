S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, ALB

In early trading on Monday, shares of Albemarle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Albemarle registers a 7.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.2%. Tesla is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Penn National Gaming, trading down 2.6%, and APA, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.