S&P 500 Movers: TROW, MRNA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.3%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 46.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is T Rowe Price Group, trading down 5.2%. T Rowe Price Group is lower by about 50.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Howmet Aerospace, trading down 3.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 4.1% on the day.

