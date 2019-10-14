S&P 500 Movers: TPR, AMG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Affiliated Managers Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Affiliated Managers Group has lost about 22.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tapestry, trading down 5.3%. Tapestry is lower by about 27.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are IPG Photonics, trading down 5.3%, and Ameriprise Financial, trading up 3.2% on the day.

