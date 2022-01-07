S&P 500 Movers: TMUS, DISCA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 22.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile, trading down 3.6%. T-Mobile is lower by about 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Texas Instruments trading down 2.1% on the day.

