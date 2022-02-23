In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Cadence Design Systems has lost about 20.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is TJX Companies (TJX), trading down 6.6%. TJX Companies is lower by about 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna (MRNA), trading down 4.2%, and Caesars Entertainment (CZR), trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TJX, CDNS

