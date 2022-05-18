In early trading on Wednesday, shares of TJX topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, TJX Companies has lost about 19.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Target, trading down 25.3%. Target is lower by about 30.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 16.1%, and Ross Stores, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TGT, TJX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.