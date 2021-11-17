S&P 500 Movers: TGT, TJX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of TJX Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, TJX Companies registers a 10.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Target, trading down 5.3%. Target is showing a gain of 42.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 5.2%, and Ross Stores, trading up 4.9% on the day.

