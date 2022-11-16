In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Discover Financial Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Discover Financial Services has lost about 6.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Target, trading down 15.1%. Target is lower by about 34.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advance Auto Parts, trading down 15.1%, and Lowe's Companies, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TGT, DFS

