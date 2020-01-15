S&P 500 Movers: TGT, COTY

Markets
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coty (COTY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Coty has lost about 0.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Target Corp (TGT), trading down 6.2%. Target Corp is lower by about 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hasbro (HAS), trading down 3.8%, and Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), trading up 2.1% on the day.

