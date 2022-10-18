In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 59.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Truist Financial, trading down 1.9%. Truist Financial is lower by about 25.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PG&E, trading down 0.9%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 8.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TFC, CCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.