S&P 500 Movers: TER, STX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.4%. Year to date, Seagate Technology Holdings registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Teradyne, trading down 24.3%. Teradyne, is lower by about 33.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 7.1%, and ServiceNow, trading up 13.4% on the day.

