S&P 500 Movers: TAP, ZBRA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Zebra Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Zebra Technologies registers a 21.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Molson Coors Beverage, trading down 8.3%. Molson Coors Beverage is lower by about 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lumen Technologies, trading down 7.4%, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading up 6.2% on the day.

