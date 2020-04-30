S&P 500 Movers: TAP, NOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 26.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Molson Coors Beverage, trading down 10.0%. Molson Coors Beverage is lower by about 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tapestry, trading down 9.3%, and ABIOMED trading up 9.4% on the day.

