Markets
TAP

S&P 500 Movers: TAP, NOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 26.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Molson Coors Beverage, trading down 10.0%. Molson Coors Beverage is lower by about 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tapestry, trading down 9.3%, and ABIOMED trading up 9.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: TAP, NOW
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TAP, NOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAP NOW TPR ABMD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular