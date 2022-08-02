In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Gartner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Gartner Inc has lost about 14.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Molson Coors Beverage, trading down 9.8%. Molson Coors Beverage is showing a gain of 16.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 7.1%, and Monolithic Power Systems, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TAP, IT

