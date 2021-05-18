S&P 500 Movers: T, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Walmart Inc has lost about 0.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AT&T, trading down 5.6%. AT&T is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discovery, trading down 2.2%, and The Gap, trading up 3.4% on the day.

