S&P 500 Movers: T, UPS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.7%. Year to date, United Parcel Service registers a 7.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AT&T (T), trading down 4.8%. AT&T is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), trading down 4.5%, and Bio-Techne Corp (TECH), trading up 5.8% on the day.

