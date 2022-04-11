In early trading on Monday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 3.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AT&T, trading down 20.7%. AT&T Inc is lower by about 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Onw other component making moves today is Occidental Petroleum, trading down 4.5%.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: T, DISCA

