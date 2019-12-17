Markets

S&P 500 Movers: SYMC, VIAB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Viacom (VIAB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Viacom has lost about 5.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%. Symantec Corporation is showing a gain of 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HCP (HCP), trading down 2.3%, and Netflix (NFLX), trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

