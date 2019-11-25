S&P 500 Movers: SYMC, TIF

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Tiffany & Co. registers a 65.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%. Symantec Corporation is showing a gain of 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are J.M. Smucker (SJM), trading down 2.8%, and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading up 4.4% on the day.

