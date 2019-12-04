S&P 500 Movers: SYMC, EXPE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group (EXPE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 6.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%. Symantec Corporation is showing a gain of 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com (CRM), trading down 2.4%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading up 4.7% on the day.

