In early trading on Thursday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.6%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 51.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Stanley Black & Decker, trading down 12.5%. Stanley Black & Decker is lower by about 45.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 10.9%, and Etsy, trading up 9.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SWK, CEG

