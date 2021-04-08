S&P 500 Movers: STZ, ETSY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 19.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Constellation Brands, trading down 5.6%. Constellation Brands is showing a gain of 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.0%, and ServiceNow, trading up 3.3% on the day.

