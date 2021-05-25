S&P 500 Movers: STX, UAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings registers a 35.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 3.1%. Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 52.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 3.0%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 4.1% on the day.

