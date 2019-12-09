Markets
S&P 500 Movers: STX, SWKS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 56.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology (STX), trading down 4.2%. Seagate Technology is showing a gain of 46.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec (SYMC), trading down 3.0%, and Qorvo (QRVO), trading up 2.9% on the day.

