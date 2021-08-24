S&P 500 Movers: STX, OXY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum Corp registers a 42.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings (STX), trading down 6.5%. Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 37.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna (MRNA), trading down 3.3%, and Best Buy (BBY), trading up 5.2% on the day.

