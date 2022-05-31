In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 41.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 6.5%. Seagate Technology Holdings is lower by about 27.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 5.7%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: STX, DXCM

