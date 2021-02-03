S&P 500 Movers: STE, GOOGL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is STERIS, trading down 7.2%. STERIS is lower by about 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Electronic Arts, trading down 6.0%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.