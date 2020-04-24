Markets
S&P 500 Movers: SPG, FCX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold has lost about 35.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Simon Property Group, trading down 5.6%. Simon Property Group, Inc. is lower by about 66.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 4.3%, and Invesco, trading up 5.7% on the day.

