S&P 500 Movers: SNPS, WYNN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 39.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 3.3%. Synopsys is showing a gain of 49.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ONEOK, trading down 2.9%, and Deere, trading up 4.9% on the day.

