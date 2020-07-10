S&P 500 Movers: SNPS, CCL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 69.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 2.4%. Synopsys is showing a gain of 43.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks, trading down 2.3%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading up 4.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.