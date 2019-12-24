Markets
SNPS

S&P 500 Movers: SNPS, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 152.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 1.5%. Synopsys is showing a gain of 63.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 1.5%, and Macerich, trading up 2.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: SNPS, AMD
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SNPS, AMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS AMD APA MAC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular