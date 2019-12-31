S&P 500 Movers: SLB, ABMD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of ABIOMED (ABMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, ABIOMED has lost about 47.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Schlumberger (SLB), trading down 1.1%. Schlumberger is showing a gain of 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are National Oilwell Varco (NOV), trading down 1.1%, and Unum Group (UNM), trading up 1.4% on the day.

