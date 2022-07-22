In early trading on Friday, shares of HCA Healthcare topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.4%. Year to date, HCA Healthcare has lost about 18.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SVB Financial Group, trading down 13.7%. SVB Financial Group is lower by about 44.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 6.8%, and Schlumberger, trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, HCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.