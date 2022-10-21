In early trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Huntington Bancshares has lost about 7.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SVB Financial Group (SIVB), trading down 17.1%. SVB Financial Group is lower by about 63.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HCA Healthcare (HCA), trading down 11.5%, and Schlumberger (SLB), trading up 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, HBAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.