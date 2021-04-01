S&P 500 Movers: SHW, MRO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Marathon Oil Corp. registers a 72.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Sherwin-Williams (SHW), trading down 66.7%. Sherwin-Williams is lower by about 66.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax (KMX), trading down 4.0%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 6.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.