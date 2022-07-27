In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.6%. Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 34.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Sherwin-Williams, trading down 10.0%. Sherwin-Williams is lower by about 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Garmin, trading down 8.0%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, trading up 12.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SHW, ENPH

