In early trading on Monday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charles Schwab, trading down 9.3%. Charles Schwab is lower by about 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 6.1%, and Synchrony Financial, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SCHW, DISCK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.